Electronics, alcoholic beverages taken from house during burglary in Fairview Twp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Fairview Township.

Fairview Township Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Martin Drive on Thursday. Police were told that the burglary occurred the previous night. The individual gained entry into the house by breaking a window and stole home electronics and alcoholic beverages, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip here.