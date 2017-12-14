× Former Gov. Tom Ridge released from rehabilitation facility, returns to Maryland home

MARYLAND– Former Gov. Tom Ridge has been released from a rehabilitation facility and returned to his Maryland home.

According to a press release, Ridge departed the rehab facility in Austin, Texas on December 13 and is now back home in suburban Washington D.C.

Ridge had been undergoing rehab since December 5, after he was treated for a heart attack about a month ago.

The release states that Ridge thanks all those who have offered thoughts and prayers to him and his family during his recovery.