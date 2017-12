Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Every year, gifts given during the holiday season can be choking hazards for some children.

Choking is one of the leading causes of unintentional death for infants and children under the age of five.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Adam Marden, Respiratory Therapist and Operations Manager for Susquehanna Valley EMS and Captain Candy Blanchflower are stopping by the set to show you what to do if your infant or child is choking.