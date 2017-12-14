× Lancaster County police investigating burglary involving stolen firearms and other items from East Earl home

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are still investigating a reported burglary from a home on the 900 block of Ranck Road that occurred on November 9. Several firearms and other items were reported stolen.

According to East Earl Township Police, the following firearms were taken:

Browning A Bolt STW rifle, with BOSS Accuracy calibration system and a Bausch and Lomb Elite scope

Stoger Condor 20 gauge over/under shotgun with walnut stock/forearm with a small distinguishing nick

Marlin Model 925M .22 magnum bolt-action rifle with a Tasco scope and walnut wood stock

Mossberg Model 54243 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with ventilated rib and light colored wood/forearm

Winchester Model 1400 semi-automatic shotgun, hand painted camoflage

1960’s Weatherby 270 Magnum rifle with Leopold STO scope with a fine single crosshair. This firearm has a wear mark on the top left side of the barrel above the forearm, with two scratches approximately 3/4 inch in length on the left side of the stock

Sporterized 8mm German Mauser Model 98 with 2-7 power Bausch and Lomb Elite 3000 scope

Other items stolen from the residence include:

Kawasaki KLX 110 dirt bike with a green front air filter with a missing kick-start rubber cushion

20” Stihl 271 chainsaw with case

20” Stihl 029 Farmboss chainsaw with Husqvarna case

Redmax 8500 backpack style blower

Two-wheeled grinder gray in color with broken glass guards and plastic spark guards

Various silver coins including multiple silver dollars from the 1800s

1934 5-dollar bill

Various award medals- 1918 Track and Field medals from Lakeview High School and Sandy Lake High School; Army Military award medals bearing the name R. E. G.

Several pocketknives/multitools

Blue Sapphire stone necklace with diamonds

Blue Tanzanite Marquise necklace

Multiple gold/diamond necklaces

Anyone with information regarding this investigation and/or possession or sale of one or more of these items is asked to contact East Earl Township Police Department (717)355-5302 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.