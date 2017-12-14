× Lemoyne man facing charges after allegedly threatening woman with loaded gun

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Lemoyne man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a loaded gun.

Nicholas Evans, 23, is facing simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On December 9 around 10:30 p.m., police were dispatched for an active domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Walnut Street in Lemoyne.

Police learned that a man, later identified as Evans, was allegedly in possession of a loaded gun and was going to get a second while, while the victim fled the apartment to wait for officers outside.

Once inside the apartment, officers found Evans with a loaded gun in his waistband.

He was taken into custody and released after posting bail.