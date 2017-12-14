× Mechanicsburg man dies after crash in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is dead after a crash caused him to suffer significant injuries last week.

Scott Ritter, 49, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery after the crash.

On December 8 around 12:30 a.m., police responded to Interstate 78 in Bethel Township for a reported crash.

Police found that Ritter was driving his 2003 Ford Explorer eastbound on the Interstate near mile marker 4.

The right rear tire of Ritter’s vehicle was flat, and after he passed a vehicle, Ritter lost control of the Explorer.

The vehicle left the roadway on the left side and entered the grassy median area.

As the vehicle entered the median, it began traveling sideways, with the right side tires digging into the median.

This caused the vehicle to roll onto its passengers’ side, and ejecting Ritter, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Explorer rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on a wire guide fence.

Ritter suffered severe injuries when he was ejected, and was treated and transported to Hershey Medical Center.

He was admitted as a trauma patient, and was taken to surgery where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and State Police are asking that any person who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 717-865-2194.