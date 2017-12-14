More clouds, a few isolated snow showers to the east, and chilly temperatures for Friday

CHILLY END TO WEEK

This evening winds relax. Skies remain mostly clear for a few hours, which allows temperatures to fall fast through the 20s. Clouds build overnight into Friday. Expect mainly overcast skies for the day. Diminished sunshine leads to a cold afternoon with readings

only in the lower 30s. A few flurries are possible towards evening. Overnight, lows drop into the lower and middle 20s. Clouds break enough for sunshine to warm temperatures close to 40 degrees. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. temperatures are milder in the lower 40s. Clouds thicken late in the day towards evening, and a few spotty rain and or snow showers are possible.

MILDER TREND NEXT WEEK

A few lingering showers exit early Monday, leaving partly sunny skies, and milder temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. Temperatures stay mild overnight in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A strong cold front approaches for Tuesday. Ahead of it, readings jump quickly to near 50 degrees. The threat for showers returns by evening. Behind the next system, colder air is ready to rush back in for Wednesday. Readings fall back to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds pick up out of the northwest for much of the day too. High pressure returns Thursday calming winds and bringing more sunshine.



