Nationals resign reliever Brandon Kintzler to two-year deal

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Nationals have brought back a reliable arm to their bullpen, resigning P Brandon Kintzler to a two-year deal.

Kintzler, 33, was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Washington Nationals in July, after serving as the Twins’ closer.

With the Nationals, Kintzler transitioned to being a setup man for P Sean Doolittle down the stretch.

In 27 games with the Nationals, Kintzler pitched to a 3.46 ERA. In total, Kintzler had a 3.03 ERA and accumulated 29 saves in 2017.

Kintzler is not known as a strikeout pitcher, only punching out 39 batters in 71.1 innings.

According to reports, Kintzler’s deal is worth $10 million, but could be up to $16 million if he reaches certain incentives and a club option is exercised.