Nationals resign reliever Brandon Kintzler to two-year deal

Posted 8:51 AM, December 14, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Brandon Kintzler #21 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs during game three of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The Nationals have brought back a reliable arm to their bullpen, resigning P Brandon Kintzler to a two-year deal.

Kintzler, 33, was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Washington Nationals in July, after serving as the Twins’ closer.

With the Nationals, Kintzler transitioned to being a setup man for P Sean Doolittle down the stretch.

In 27 games with the Nationals, Kintzler pitched to a 3.46 ERA. In total, Kintzler had a 3.03 ERA and accumulated 29 saves in 2017.

Kintzler is not known as a strikeout pitcher, only punching out 39 batters in 71.1 innings.

According to reports, Kintzler’s deal is worth $10 million, but could be up to $16 million if he reaches certain incentives and a club option is exercised.

