Northern Lancaster County Regional Police return missing elderly man to his family

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — An elderly man exhibiting signs of confusion was returned to family in Penn Township by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Wednesday after officers encountered him at a Dollar General store on the 300 block of Main Street.

Police say the man told them he did not know where he was and was trying to get home to a town in the Harrisburg area. The responding officers eventually determined the name of relatives in Penn Township and were able to contact them.

The 90-year-old man was returned to his family, police say.