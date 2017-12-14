Police investigating multiple burglaries in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning in Lower Allen Township.

Between 1 and 3 a.m., Theo’s Bar and Grille, located on the 3300 block of Hartzdale Drive, Royer’s Flowers on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Road, and a Subway restaurant on the 1000 block of Wesley Driver were burglarized. The pictured suspect is believed to be responsible for all three burglaries, police say.

In two of the burglaries, the suspect entered the business by breaking a glass door and a glass window. The suspect entered the third business by breaking down a rear door.

The suspect is described as male, possibly wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black boots and gray rubber gloves.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.