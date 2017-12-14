× Police seek Lancaster man charged in two domestic violence incidents

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are seeking a Lancaster man facing multiple charges stemming from two separate domestic violence incidents in November and December.

Keyshawn Anthony Chase, 20, of the 1700 block of Judie Lane, is accused of punching, kicking and attempting to strangle a female victim in the incidents. He remains at large, police say.

In the first incident, which occurred on Nov. 22, Chase allegedly punched the victim in the jaw and head, resulting in injuries to the victim.

In the second incident, which happened on Dec. 11, Chase is accused of throwing the victim to the floor, grabbing her neck, and squeezing to the point where she could not breathe. He then allegedly kicked the victim in the head, causing injury. When the victim attempted to flee, Chase allegedly tackled her and attempted to strangle her again, police say.

Chase is charged with simple assault for the November incident and two counts of strangulation, two counts of simple assault, one count of stalking and one count of intimidation of a witness for the December incident.

Police are still attempting to locate Chase. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or call (717) 569-2816 to leave an anonymous tip.