Pregnant mother passes out behind wheel with child in backseat after shooting up heroin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a pregnant mother in Evansville, Indiana after they found her passed out behind the wheel at a stoplight with her young child in the backseat.

Natalie Onay, 22, faces charges of child neglect, possession of a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to WXIN.

Police responded to a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of North Governor Street and East Columbia Street in Evansville around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The driver in the car behind Onay said the light cycled at least twice, and Onay did not move. When the driver honked at Onay, her car rolled forward, stopped, and was nearly hit by another car.

Responding officers say they had to pull Onay out of the car. DCS responded to the scene and took custody of her 10-month-old in the backseat.

A syringe and .10 grams of heroin were found in her car.

Officers say Onay admitted to injecting heroin about 10 minutes before she passed out. She also told police she’s five months pregnant.

Onay was transported to the hospital and then the Vanderburgh County Jail where she later bonded out.