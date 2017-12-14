Sixers’ Joel Embiid trolls Timberwolves’ Karl Anthony Towns on Twitter

You don’t mess with The Process.

That is probably what Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid is saying, after he trolled Minnesota Timberwolves’ C Karl-Anthony Towns on Twitter.

The Sixers beat the Timberwolves in overtime on December 12, by a score of 118-112.

Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in the game, while his counterpart, Towns, scored 19 points and brought in 16 rebounds.

Like after most games, Embiid went to social media to post a message to fans:

Euro stepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Most of these messages reflect on the past game and how the Sixers are looking toward the next game.

However, Towns didn’t take too kindly to Embiid’s post, and decided to let it be known.

Towns wrote: “That caption was as trash as your picture quality.”

Embiid responded: “Better quality than your defense.”

This is not the first “social media war” Embiid has gotten into, also mocking Heat C Hassan Whiteside earlier this season.