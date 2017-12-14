Snow ends early Thursday, then there’s afternoon sunshine and cold conditions

COLD & QUIET: A weak clipper system exits the region early Thursday morning. After residual morning snow showers come to an end, skies gradually turn sunnier through the morning. It’s a cold start, with readings in the lower to middle 20s. There could be some slippery and icy roads to start, especially on the back roads. Otherwise, there’s plenty of sun for the afternoon. Winds aren’t as harsh, but there’s still a breeze. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower 30s. Wind chill values feel like the 20s. The overnight period is quiet with partly clear skies. It’s frigid, with overnight lows in the teens to lower 20s. There’s another shot for a few snow showers on Friday. Most of the day is quiet, however, with partly sunny skies. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings a gradual shift in the pattern, making for milder temperatures. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s on Saturday under partly sunny skies. There’s the chance for a few flurries, but nothing that will be a bother. On Sunday, the next system approaches. It increases clouds after some morning sun. A few late day or evening showers are possible, mixing with some snow showers through the night as temperatures cool. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers could linger into Monday, but plenty of clouds remain. A few afternoon showers are also possible. Temperatures are milder, with readings in the middle to upper 40s. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies, and still the chance for some showers with the next system. Afternoon high temperatures are even milder, and push the 50 degree mark. Once the next system exits, temperatures cool back down for Wednesday. Expect readings near 40 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!