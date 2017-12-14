Watch this 16-year-old’s absolute joy after getting accepted to Harvard

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – A 16-year-old Louisiana high school student is going to Harvard, and by the time he gets there many of his classmates will have seen the viral video of him reacting to news of his acceptance.

Congratulations and welcome to Harvard, Ayrton! 🎉 — Harvard Admissions (@applytoharvard) December 13, 2017

To say that Ayrton Little, from Breaux Bridge, celebrated with his classmates when he got the news of the Ivy League acceptance would be an understatement. You’ll have to watch the video above to understand what we mean.

Little is a student at TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, and according to KATC in Lafayette, Little’s brother was accepted to Stanford University earlier this month.

Little retweeted his brother’s video of the family exploding in happiness, chanting “Two for two!”

Y'all look my big bro!!! https://t.co/j0EBarumf8 — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

Little also retweeted a future Yale student’s acceptance video Thursday, saying, “Y’all thought it was just me??”

Y’all really thought it was just me?? https://t.co/zXUQWMFYYC — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 14, 2017

Here are some of the other ecstatic high school students who will likely be the talk of their families this holiday season:

Dartmouth College ranked number #11 in the U.S. says YES to TM LANDRY COLLEGE PREP senior,Kaman Leday!! pic.twitter.com/wPg35yIPkl — Living Legend (@looktgreene) December 14, 2017

God is great. I️ was blessed to be accepted into Wesleyan University. They said I️ couldn’t do it, but god said otherwise.. #wesleyan2022 pic.twitter.com/tPLuOy7ssB — dewellyn howard (@guhdasdee) December 14, 2017

So, i’m so excited! i just got accepted into Wesleyan University, which is ranked #33 in colleges around the world and #12 in liberal arts colleges around the world. This journey is about to be life changing! I just couldn’t thank my tml family and my family enough. 🙏🏽🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/1QstHrtJGt — asja. (@asjaleshay) December 14, 2017