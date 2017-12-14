We’re off to see the Wizard at Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EPHRATA, PA - You can visit the Plains of Kansas and the Emerald City for two more weeks at Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

The musical classic, 'The Wizard of Oz' is brought to live on stage through Dec 23. The timeless film continues to resonate with audiences around the world, but the cast believes seeing it on the stage in Ephrata's unique three-quarter thrust setup is an experience you can get no where else. Watch the link above for more.

For ticket information, visit https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/