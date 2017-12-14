× York County Parks Department receives $10,000 grant for ad campaign celebrating 50th anniversary

YORK — The York County Parks Department has received a $10,000 grant to fund a marketing campaign highlighting its 50th anniversary in 2018, the department announced Thursday.

The new campaign will blend traditional and digital advertising with social media posts to entice more people from outside the region to visit York County Parks.

In addition to promoting the milestone, the marketing plan will also lay the foundation for a longer-term campaign that complements a countywide branding initiative currently underway.

Since Rocky Ridge became the first county park in 1968, the system has grown to include 11 different parks, two museums, a nature center and a historic site, according to the York County Parks Department website.

“This grant will give the York County Parks Department a prominent stage to showcase the 4,500 acres of natural amenities available to visitors, while setting the stage for increased exposure through the branding initiative,” said Eric Menzer, Chair of the York County Tourism Grant Committee and President of the York Revolution. “Our park system is a jewel of York County for our residents, and this grant will help raise their profile as a regional destination, which has spin-off economic benefits for York County residents and businesses.”