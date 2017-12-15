× At least 2 men arrested in Lower Swatara Township prostitution sting

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — At least two men are facing charges after being arrested in a prostitution detail conducted by several Dauphin County police departments, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

David Bruce Hendrickson, 54, of the 1800 block of Geyers Church Road, Middletown, and Joseph Eugene Sacoman, 58, of the 400 block of Linden Street, Mechanicsburg, were arrested at a local hotel, where they came to meet with an officer posing as a prostitute.

Both are charged with one count of soliciting a prostitute, police say. In addition, Hendrickson faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police conducted the detail on Dec. 1.