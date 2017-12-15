Brighter skies return, and temperatures begin to climb this weekend

QUIET WEEKEND WITH SUNSHINE RETURNING

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Winds are light and temperatures are cold in the 20s. Overnight, a few flurries are possible. It’s a chilly start to the day in the lower 20s, but with breaks in the clouds, sunshine returns. Still can’t rule out a few snow flurries as a weak boundary drops south. Afternoon readings climb to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Expect clouds to mix with sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures are tad milder in the lower 40s. With a warm front pushing north, a late rain and or snow shower can’t be ruled out.

TRENDING MILDER NEXT WEEK

Heading into Monday, clouds hang around, and a shower can’t be ruled out. It continues mild in the middle and upper 40s. A strong cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures remain well above average for the day near 50 degrees. Clouds thicken then showers threaten late in the day. Chillier air behind the system knocks temperatures back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds pick up for Wednesday, and you can expect a few snow flurries too. Temperatures begin warming again by Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Readings stay above average with highs in the lower 50s Friday. A cold front brings shower chances back to the area by evening. The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!



Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist