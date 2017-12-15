× Denver man facing charges after allegedly damaging, taking items from a shed

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is facing charges after allegedly damaging and taking items from a shed.

Harry Regester, 36, is facing burglary and criminal mischief charges for the incident.

On December 14 around 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Mountain View Circle for a report of a man going through a shed.

Upon arrival, police found Regester taking items from the shed.

He had also damaged several items.

Regester was taken into custody without incident, and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.