Disabled C-130 aircraft temporarily closes runway at Harrisburg International Airport
HARRISBURG — A runway at Harrisburg International Airport has been temporarily closed down while crew members remove a disabled C-130 military airplane.
According to a tweet on the airport’s Twitter account, the C-130 blew two tires while landing. The runway will be closed until the plane is removed.
The airport advises travelers to check with their airline for flight status information while they work to get the runway back open.
