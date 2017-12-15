× Grand Jury report on Penn State University fraternity culture

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.–Following a ten-month long investigation the grand jury report on hazing and excessive alcohol consumption at Penn State University fraternities was released Friday.

The report comes following the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, a Beta Theta Pi pledge and engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey. Piazza died in February after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs. The more than 200-page report includes a detailed account of Piazza’s death at Beta Theta Pi and recommendations for change at the university.

Click here to read the full report: http://centrecountypa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4839

Investigators say Piazza was given at least 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes during the February pledge event.

Penn State shut down the fraternity after an investigation into Piazza’s death and the Beta Theta Pi International Fraternity suspended the group.