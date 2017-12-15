× Harrisburg man accused of committing multiple robberies

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with committing a series of robberies in the area of Ivey Lane, 17th and Brookwood Streets in Harrisburg Thursday and Friday, Harrisburg police say.

Jousie Rivera, no fixed address, is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of carrying a firearm without a license and one count of possessing the instruments of crime, police say. He allegedly committed three robberies Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to police.

Thursday at 10:23 p.m., police responded to Ivey Lane. The victims told police a man with a gun had entered their residence and took several items while the victims locked themselves in a bathroom to avoid him. Police searched the residence, but found no sign of the suspect.

At 11:40 p.m., officers were summoned to 17th and Brookwood Street for another robbery. In this case, the victim told police he was confronted by a Hispanic male with a silver handgun who was wearing a mask. The suspect demanded his wallet and fled when the victim complied.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 15, police were called back to Ivey Lane, where there was the report of a man pounding on the door of the residence in the first incident. Officers found Rivera at the rear of the building. He allegedly resisted officers when they attempted to arrest him. During the struggle, a silver handgun fell from Rivera’s possession onto the ground, police say. A search of Rivera after he was detained revealed missing property from both incidents.

The incidents are still under investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police.