× Lancaster County woman charged after leaving dog locked in car while she went to work

STRASBURG — A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman was charged with cruelty to animals after police say she left her dog locked inside her car without food or water while she went to work at a local drug store.

Karen Louise Longenecker, of Strasburg, was charged on Dec. 5 after police responded to a call at 5:15 p.m. from the 2100 block of Temple Avenue reporting that a dog was locked inside car. When police arrived, the caller directed them to the car, which contained a small, mixed-breed dog. The window was part-way down, and it was beginning to rain, according to the police report.

No one in the area knew who the car belonged to, police say. Officers investigated and determined the car belonged to Longenecker, and that she worked in the area at a drug store. Police responded to the store and determined that Longenecker’s work shift began at 2 p.m. and was scheduled to end at 7 p.m.

Longenecker was cited for animal cruelty. The citation was filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller.