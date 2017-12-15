× Lancaster man to serve up to 5 years after repeated stalking of ex-girlfriend

LANCASTER — A 23-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of burglary and stalking and a misdemeanor simple assault charge relating to the continued harassment of an ex-girlfriend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Gebron Reid entered the plea in Lancaster County Court. As part of the plea agreement arranged by First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen, Reid will serve a sentence of 2 1/2 to 5 years. Reid decided to plead guilty just before jury selection in his trail began.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

On April 18, Reid kicked open the front door of the woman’s George Street home and chased her through the home. Outside, he assaulted her, striking her head on the sidewalk.

Reid, of Juniata Street, was previously convicted of stalking the woman, so the charge became a felony in this case. Reid served a sentence at Lancaster County Prison on the previous conviction.