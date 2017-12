Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- It takes MILLIONS of lights to brighten up Hersheypark for Christmas Candylane each year.

The decorating begins after Labor Day, and the real work begins after Halloween.

Hundreds of people volunteer to help hang lights throughout the park, and FOX43's Jennifer Ready and Chris Garrett got some firsthand experience in what it was like to help brighten up Hershey.