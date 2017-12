Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Just because it's approaching winter doesn't mean there aren't fun attractions at Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane.

In fact, more than 40 attractions are open this year, including 8 roller coasters.

Besides rides, you could visit some of Santa's Reindeer and go ice skating as well.

FOX43's Chris Garrett and Jennifer Ready got a taste of the fun.