Live and Local: The Enchanted Journey at Christmas Candylane

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- When you stop by Hershey’s Christmas Candy Lane make sure you stop by the music box for special show for our boys and girls of all ages, The Enchanted Journey.

Jennifer Paul said "this show is a lot of fun its very whimsical its a story of how charterers go thought the forest to meet the great and powerful elf at the end. Its a story for all ages, its story about Christmas and believing in the magic of Christmas and all your dreams coming true.

Principal Singer Kate Zulauf, who plays Starlight in The Enchanted Journey give me some background of this character she plays in the show.

After talking with Kate and Jennifer, I decided to hang out with the cats and learn some of the moves from this whimsical show.

You can check it out in the clip above.