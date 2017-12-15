Live and Local: Things to do at Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Each year at Hershey’s Candy Lane kids can’t wait to see three important things that makes it feel like Christmas.. reindeer, the elves and of course Santa. We thought let’s do the same.

First we stopped by to check out what’s up with the Denise the reindeer keeper.

Next, we saw how the presents get to your house but who loads all those gifts well...the elves.

Chris Garrett found out that and more at Hershey's Christmas Candylane on FOX43 Morning News. Check it out in the clip above.