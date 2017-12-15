School Closings & Delays

Need to get pumped up for ‘Star Wars?’ Check out the latest music video from Galactic Empire

Calling all Star Wars nerds!

Just in time to get you psyched up for this weekend’s premiere of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,” Galactic Empire, the Star Wars-obsessed heavy metal band, debuted a new music video on its Facebook page.

And trust us … it’s epic.

The video features the band’s take on “Duel of the Fates,” one of the iconic themes from “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” (It’s the music that played while Obi-wan Kenobi and Qui Gon Jinn had their spectacular lightsaber duel with Darth Maul.)

Just watch it. If you’re any kind of “Star Wars” fan, you’ll thank us later.

 