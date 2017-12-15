× One dead, one injured after crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and another is injured after a single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 2:25 a.m. on December 15 at Newport Road in Wheatfield Township.

According to police, the crash occurred as a vehicle was driving westbound in the vicinity of 411 Newport Road.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and struck a fence on the eastbound side of the road, before striking a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle died as a result of the crash, while the driver suffered severe injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the driver at this time.