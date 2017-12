× One person injured after early morning shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is injured after a shooting early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the scene of the rear of North Fourth Street and Seneca Street in Harrisburg just before 2 a.m.

A witness told FOX43 that they heard three gunshots fired.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.