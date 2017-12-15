× Police searching for suspect who robbed a Turkey Hill store in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Turkey Hill store.

On December 14 around 11:30 p.m., an unknown male entered the Turkey Hill store in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.

During the robbery, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a red zip-hooded sweatshirt with black stripes and “CO” on the left side of the sweatshirt. He was also wearing gray pants and a black ski mask.

Any person with information pertaining to this robbery should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816. Investigation continues.