Police searching for suspect who stole over $11,000 worth of electronics from a Lancaster County elementary school

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized an elementary school of over $11,000 worth of electronics.

Sometime on December 13 or 14, an unknown male entered Burrowes Elementary School in the 1000 block of East Orange Street and stole numerous electronics, including iPads and computers.

The total value of the electronics lost in the burglary is $11,380.

Any person with information pertaining to this burglary should call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use our anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.