× Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos will team up to help FOX ring in the New Year on Dec. 31

NEW YORK — Emmy Award-winning talk show host Steve Harvey and Emmy Award-winning journalist actress Maria Menounos will team up to host FOX’s New Year’s Eve on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The show will air from 8-10 p.m. from New York’s iconic Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018.

Legendary songwriter Neil Diamond will be on hand to lead the world’s largest sing-along, while Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys, Macklemore featuring Skylar Grey and Flo Rida will also perform.