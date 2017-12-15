× Today’s FOX43 Poll: How do you feel about the FCC decision on net neutrality?

The FCC’s recent decision to repeal Obama-era net neutrality protections has been hailed by advocates as a triumph for those who want to stop the government from “micromanaging the internet” and will open the door for broadband investment and innovation, the decision has drawn protest from those concerned that the repeal could give internet providers too much control over how online content is delivered.

It may also make it harder for the next generation of online services to compete, if they have to pay up to be placed in a so-called internet fast lane, net neutrality advocates say.

