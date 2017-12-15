× Two Cumberland County doctors added to list of approved medical marijuana prescribers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two more Cumberland County physicians have been added to the list of those approved to prescribe medical marijuana, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Asit Upadhyay, D.O. in Lemoyne, and William Richwine, D.O., Camp Hill, are the latest Central Pennsylvania practitioners on the department’s list of approved physicians. They bring the number of Cumberland County practitioners on the list to eight.

There are two approved practitioners in Franklin County, three in Lancaster County, two in Lebanon County, one in Mifflin County and five in York County, according to the list.

Pennsylvania will begin delivering medical marijuana next year. It will be available in pills, oils, topical gels, creams, liquid, tincture, and forms designed for vaporization and nebulization, the Department of Health says.

Patients suffering from 17 serious medical conditions, including autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder are eligible to use medical marijuana to treat their symptoms if it’s prescribed by an approved physician.

Go here to see the Department of Health’s list.