Utz will pay $1.25 million to settle false advertising class-action lawsuit

HANOVER — Utz Quality Foods Inc. will pay a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit claiming that the company falsely advertised that its chips and other snack products were “all natural,” according to court documents.

The Hanover-based company also agreed to stop using the terms “natural” and “all natural” on its labeling and advertising within the next four months as part of the settlement, which was filed Dec. 6 in federal court.

The class action lawsuit was brought by consumers Matt Difrancesco and Angela Mizzoni in Dec. 2014 in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts. The suit alleged that Utz labelled and advertised 43 products as “all natural,” which was misleading to customers because the products ingredients that were either genetically modified, heavily processed or synthetic, court records state.

Consumers are eligible for reimbursement for $2 per qualifying purchase up to a maximum of $20 per household.