Water leak near former sinkhole site closes street in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — A large water leak in the vicinity of a recently repaired sinkhole has closed West Pine Street between Pine Street and Terrace Avenue in Ephrata, according to a Facebook post from the Ephrata Police Department.

Members of Ephrata’s Public Works Department isolated the leak. Due to its proximity to a former sinkhole site, workers are taking extreme caution while repairing the leak. Workers valved off the leak section and will address it next week, after a plan has been developed. There are no signs of any street depressions, but workers want to develop a systematic plan to approach the repair, the Ephrata Police Facebook post said. No water customers are connected to the section of pipe affected by the leak.