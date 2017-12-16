× 24-year old woman killed inside her home in Spring Grove, York County

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old Spring Grove woman.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the first block of North Main Street in Spring Grove, just after 7:00 Saturday morning, for a reported homicide. When they arrived, they found Samantha Stine dead inside the house.

Three children were also in the home at the time, but none of them were harmed.

In a press conference held Saturday afternoon, police told FOX43 Stine lived at the home with her boyfriend, her child and his two children. Police say her boyfriend, whose name has not been released, was not at home at the time and they say he is not responsible for her death.

Investigators are focused on another person they are calling a “person of interest,” although no arrest has been made at this time. Police say this killing was not a random act, and the public is not in any immediate danger.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call the non-emergency 911 phone number, (717) 854-5571 and request to speak with a Southwestern Regional Police Officer.