Police investigate homicide in Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating a homicide of a 27-year-old, Spring Grove woman.

Police say they were dispatched to the first block of North Main Street just after 7 a.m. for a reported homicide.

When they arrived, police found Samantha Stine, 24, was found dead inside the home.

Three children were also in the home at the time, but none of them were harmed.

This was not a random act, and there is no need for public concern.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the non-emergency 911 phone number, 717 854-5571, and request to speak with a Southwestern Regional Police Officer.