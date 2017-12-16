× Police search for man missing since March

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for a Shiremanstown man who has been missing since March.

Police say Benjamin Mosser IV, 33, was last seen st his Shiremanstown apartment in March 2017. He is 5’10” and weighs roughly 185 lbs.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone having any information regarding Benjamin Mosser IV should contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-8477 or email us at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.