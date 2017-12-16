York community lays wreaths in honor of fallen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Honoring our country's fallen heroes...that's what Saturday's ceremony at `Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden` in York was all about.

"They can't be with us so this is like a little gift," said Bernadine Suplee, Gold Star Wife.

The emotional event was a part of the larger effort 'Wreaths Across America' that takes place all across the nation.

"They`re not forgotten and that`s the main thing," Bernadine added.

The York County community gathered to place specially-made wreaths for Gold Star family members who will not be coming home for the holidays.

"This is a really hard time....it was so difficult to put up the tree...because you want them there...and they`re not there," she added.

A total of 7 wreaths were laid representing each branch of the military.

Bernadine Suplee, whose husband served in the United States Army was killed 11 years ago. She says for her, the ceremony was an emotional one.

"It's hard...it`s so hard to move on when you`ve found your soulmate and your best friend," said Suplee.

She says not a day goes by that she doesn't think of him.

"I have a tree and it`s all military," said Suplee. "it`s got the star...soldiers....the dogs that he liked...you know I`ve got his tree....and that`s his tree only...and then we have our tree...and that`s how we celebrate Christmas," she added.

Sergeant Frank Dapp, who served in the the United States Air Force says the ceremony also hit close to home.

"It makes me feel that I can honor them because they took the ultimate sacrifice and I was with them...but I came back...but they didn't," said Dapp.

"For me...laying that wreath is an honor," Dapp added.

A common theme and for most families in attendance.

"I just never want them to forget the soldiers who lost their lives," said Suplee.