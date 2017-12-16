York County Food Bank packs 1500 holiday dinners for local students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Helpings of holiday cheer are being prepared this weekend to help local students in need, and their families.

For the third year, the York County Food Bank is teaming up with 13-school districts for its "Give A Meal Program." The food boxes include a frozen turkey and all the sides and will be given to students in the county who receive free or reduced meals.

Many students from the participating schools were out on Saturday to help pack the 1500-boxes.

"It's important for them to realize that they are helping their fellow students -- thos in need and it's pretty important and special to see them here today," said Jennifer Brillhart, the food bank's Executive Director.

The boxes will be distributed on Monday.

The York County Food Bank says it is hoping to expand the program to more schools in the county next year.