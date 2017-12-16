York PA Factory Whistle fills the air with holiday songs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, PA. - It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in York. That's because the York PA Factory Whistle team spent the morning practicing with the steam whistles prior to next Monday's Christmas Day concert.

It's been a tradition in the city for 63 years , and people within a 5 mile radius can step outside to hear the holiday songs being performed. As Whistle Master Don Ryan explains even though the concert starts at 12:15 am Christmas Day, it has quite the public turnout.

The whistles are located at the Metso building in York City, and Don says the best place to be: a couple blocks up at Hay Street. Now if you would rather stay inside and listen to the 25 minute concert there are some options. You can log on to the website, www.yorkpafactorywhistle.com or their Facebook page.

They say people from all over the world log-on to watch them, and are hoping to reach 10 million hits on their Facebook page. You can also listen to the concert on your phone, by downloading the Whistle Factory's app.