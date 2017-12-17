Chambersburg police investigate vehicle break-ins

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man who may have information on a number of vehicle thefts on Friday evening.

Police say the first of the thefts took place on the 100 block of South Main Street. Police arrived to find the drivers side window shattered and a purse and wallet removed from the vehicle, which were later recovered by police.

The second break-in occurred on East Queen Street.

Police describe the suspect as a white man. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, faded blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

The person pictured is considered a person-of-interest and may have information about an ongoing police investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying or locating this person, please contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 264-4131.