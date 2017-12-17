× Despite limited sunshine, it is a mild Monday

MILD WITH LITTLE MOISTURE

Overnight tonight, a warm front pushes northward producing a few spotty rain and or snow showers. Any precipitation should exit by the morning drive. Morning lows dip to the lower 30s. Despite plenty of clouds, temperatures are mild in the middle 40s. It stays mild for Tuesday in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A cold front brings readings back down midweek. A shower or two can’t be ruled out for Tuesday but most of the day is dry. It’s breezy and chillier but more seasonable

near 40 for Wednesday. High pressure brings another quiet day Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures top out in the lower 40s. We round out the week with mild temperatures in the upper 40s Friday. The day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. A frontal boundary, lifting late through the area, brings a few showers after sunset. Following the system is milder air, which spreads in for the start of the weekend.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND OUTLOOK

While it’s mild Saturday, showers threaten the beginning of the weekend. You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures start mild in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s, despite the clouds and showers. Strong cold front crosses the area late in the day. Chillier air returns for Christmas Eve. Models differ for the second half of the weekend. For now, it is dry with a fair amount of clouds and readings in the lower 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist