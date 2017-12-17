Farm animals killed in Lancaster County barn fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa -- Fire officials say several farm animals were killed on Sunday afternoon in a barn fire in Lancaster County.

The fire broke out just before one 1:00 p.m. on the 100-block of Snavely Mill Road in Elizabeth Township.

Crews had some difficulty establishing a water supply due to the rural location.

They had to use a nearby creek to fill tankers.

While the cause has not been determined, officials believe the fire was accidental.

No other injuries were reported.