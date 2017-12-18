× Despite clouds Tuesday, readings are mild in the lower 50s, with a spot shower possible too

COUPLE OF SHOWERS, STAYING MILD

Other than a spot sprinkle or shower, skies are mostly cloudy with temps holding steady in the 40s. It’s a mild Tuesday, with some sunshine, and highs flirting with 50 degrees. There’s a small shower chance with the passage of a cold front late in the day. Readings fall back on Wednesday to the upper 30s and lower 40s. The breeze continues too. It’s a much colder morning, in the lower and middle 20s, Thursday. Expect more sunshine than clouds for the first day of winter. Afternoon temperatures are still quite chilly in the upper

30s and lower 40s. Another system quickly emerges for Friday. Clouds increase and a few late evening showers are possible. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the middle and upper 40s, then hold steady before slowly climbing through the overnight period. It is mild to begin the holiday weekend.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Area wide temperatures climb to the lower and middle 50s, despite the threat for showers. A cold front swings through midday bringing back a shot of chillier air for Christmas Eve. Highs are back in the middle and upper 40s. While it’s a drier day, a few leftover showers can’t be ruled out. Christmas trends even cooler, and with the next system, we could see rain or snow showers. Readings are in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the afternoon.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist