Harrisburg native, LeSean McCoy, surpasses 10,000 career rushing yards

BUFFALO– Harrisburg native and Buffalo Bills running back, LeSean McCoy, is continuing to compile big numbers during his NFL career.

During a 24-16 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday, McCoy surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards.

McCoy, 29, only finished with 50 yards on the ground, but also added 46 yards and a score through the air.

According to CSN Philly’s Reuben Frank, McCoy is the only player in NFL history with 10,000 rushing yards, 400 catches with 80 total TDs and a 4.7 yards per carry average.

McCoy is currently in 29th place for career rushing yards with 10,011. He just passed former Dolphins RB Ricky Williams on Sunday.

With two games left this season, McCoy could move into 28th place, passing Otis Anderson, who totaled 10,273 yards.